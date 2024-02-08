Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $219.89. 820,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

