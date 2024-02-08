Choreo LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,625. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.