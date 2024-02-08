Choreo LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 102.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,413. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $226.29.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares in the company, valued at $162,044,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $476,894.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at $20,735,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,044,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,276 shares of company stock worth $107,616,302. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

