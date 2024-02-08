Choreo LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 551,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,892,000 after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares in the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8,787.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 123,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 122,320 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,579. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.