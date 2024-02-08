Choreo LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at about $29,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,504,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,017.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VONE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $226.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,170. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $173.49 and a twelve month high of $226.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.52 and a 200-day moving average of $205.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

