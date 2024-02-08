Choreo LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 4,268,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,843. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

