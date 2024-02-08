Choreo LLC Sells 17,496 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.53. 286,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,542. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

