Choreo LLC Sells 1,782 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 296,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,532. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $105.76.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

