Christian G. O’neil Sells 8,994 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,994 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $765,839.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirby Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,904. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kirby by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kirby by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

