Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $49,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.30. 628,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.19. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

