Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $245.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.84.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Chubb Announces Dividend

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $246.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $249.62. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

