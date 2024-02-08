Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $86,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $107.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

