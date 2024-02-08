Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.43.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

