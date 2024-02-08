CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 47,103 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

CI&T Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. CI&T had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CI&T by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $2,568,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

