Citigroup Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $52.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 891,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.56. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,022,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,813,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in OneMain by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after buying an additional 236,724 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

