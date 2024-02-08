Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

