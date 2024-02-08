Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

