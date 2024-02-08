Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Institutional Trading of Clarivate
Clarivate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
