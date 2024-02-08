Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clarivate by 201.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

