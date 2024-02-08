CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.93. CleanSpark shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 4,117,333 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 32.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 124,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

