CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CME Group worth $76,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,384,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,491,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.21. 514,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

