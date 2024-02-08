Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.29. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 76,440 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COGT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

