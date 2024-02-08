Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.
Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
