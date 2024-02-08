Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.