Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 335,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,931. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

