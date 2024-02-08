Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC opened at $53.09 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.