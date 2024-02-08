Comparing American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.16) -4.59 Mountain Province Diamonds $527.95 million 0.07 $37.84 million $0.13 1.38

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

American Lithium has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 581.57%. Given American Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -21.89% -21.50% Mountain Province Diamonds 8.13% 8.78% 4.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats American Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

