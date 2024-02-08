Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Position Decreased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,384 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Compass Diversified worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $47,691.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 615,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $47,691.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and have sold 51,218 shares worth $1,214,774. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 424,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,991. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 370.38%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

