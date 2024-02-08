Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $34.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $7.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.56. 10,469,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $165,929.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Confluent by 1,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,837,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

