Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $31.34. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 4,097,597 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFLT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.48.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 22.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

