Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $31.34. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 4,097,597 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFLT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 22.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Up 29.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

