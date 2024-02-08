ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $113.95. 4,023,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.