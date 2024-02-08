ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,542. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

