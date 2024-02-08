CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $11.95 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.95 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.17 per share.

Shares of CEIX opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. CONSOL Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 407,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after buying an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,203,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

