CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $114.30.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.