Construction Partners (ROAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Construction Partners Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 367.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 97.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

