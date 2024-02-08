Contrasting Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) and Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Assertio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Assertio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Assertio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A -216.28% -57.67% Assertio -109.78% 40.21% 23.02%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$44.43 million ($2.44) -0.68 Assertio $169.43 million 0.44 $109.62 million ($2.02) -0.39

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and Assertio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics. Iterum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iterum Therapeutics and Assertio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assertio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 263.64%. Assertio has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 593.48%. Given Assertio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assertio is more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assertio has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assertio beats Iterum Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iterum Therapeutics



Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Assertio



Assertio Holdings, Inc., a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis. It also provides Sympazan, a benzodiazepine for the adjunctive treatment of seizures related with lennox-gastaut syndrome in patients aged two years of age or older; CAMBIA, a non steroidal anti inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine pain, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, a NSAID for relief of mild to moderate pain in adults; SPRIX, a NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; and Otrexup, a single-dose auto-injector containing a prescription medicine and methotrexate that is used to treat patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis, and active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as treat adult with severe, recalcitrant, and disabling psoriasis. The company was formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Holdings, Inc. in May 2020. Assertio Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

