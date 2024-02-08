Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,676,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $92,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 376,207 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,746,000 after buying an additional 686,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 344,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

