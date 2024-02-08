CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $719,100.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $719,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,633,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $1,683,520.00.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL stock opened at $232.09 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $255.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 34.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 55.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CorVel by 327.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.