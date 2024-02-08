Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 461,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Costamare has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 101,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 164,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

