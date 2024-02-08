Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.
Costamare Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE CMRE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 461,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Costamare has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.
Costamare Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
