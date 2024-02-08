Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $675.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $723.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $664.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $724.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

