Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.64

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 22504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.