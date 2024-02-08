Craig Hallum Increases Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $80.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,821,000 after buying an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,958,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,544,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 944,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,409,000 after buying an additional 365,461 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

