Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $154.31 million and $12.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.