Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 100,742 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $16.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $594.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,241,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 164,561 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.