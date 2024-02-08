Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Get Criteo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRTO

Criteo Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 365,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.69 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after buying an additional 531,546 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Criteo by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,487,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after buying an additional 1,387,803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.