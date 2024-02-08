Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.15 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $9.50 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00078548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00027174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00021193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

