CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSGS

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $46.36 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,990,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,408,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.