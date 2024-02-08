CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Gap Up to $46.36

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.36, but opened at $49.17. CSG Systems International shares last traded at $49.59, with a volume of 43,909 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 12.2 %

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 112.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth $74,990,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

