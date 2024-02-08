Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($4.06) Per Share

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.39). The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91).

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,055. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.9% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,447,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after buying an additional 143,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

