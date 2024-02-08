Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $248.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

