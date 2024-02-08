CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lowered by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,287,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,966,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

