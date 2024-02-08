CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.630-1.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.0 million-$930.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $915.8 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.63-1.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.65.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $15.53 on Thursday, hitting $258.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $274.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.